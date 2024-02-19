Shivjayanti Special: Sharad Kelkar Recalls Playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Role in 'Tanhaji' Movie

Sharad Kelkar is one of the prominent actors in the Hindi and Marathi Industry. His versatile roles have kept long-lasting impressions in the audience's mind. He has worked in many serials and movies but his Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj role in Movie Tanaji Movie has won hearts.

In an interview given to 'Hindustan Times', Sharad said that when the before shoot starts, Om Raut (Tanaji Director) used to keeps his slippers off out of respect. This is a matter of pride for us. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj created Hindu Swaraj not only in Maharashtra but in the whole of India."

Sharad Reacts to Him Getting Offer For Shivaji Maharaj Role

He said, "I had never spoken to Om Raut before. I had never even met him. I was out of India when he called me. He told me that he wanted to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sat silent for two minutes. Then I asked him, 'Why me?' asked. Then he said I want my king to look like you. We did a look test. When I wore Chhatrapati Shivray's outfit, everyone was looking at me. That boosted my confidence. As a Marathi actor and a Maharashtrian, playing this role is a huge thing. "

"When the audience talks about this film, they also talk about my role. It is a matter of pride for me. I spent my childhood in Madhya Pradesh. So there was very little information about him in the school books. Then I requested the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh to give more information about Shivaji Maharaj in his school life. You can learn about them," said Sharad Kelkar.

