Shoaib Ibrahim shares a throwback picture from his wedding with Dipika Kakkar

Mumbai, Nov 1 Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared a throwback picture straight from his wedding day with actress Dipika Kakkar.

Sharing the picture, Shoaib captioned it as, “Yaadon ne fir se dil choo liya… chupke se.” In the picture, the newly married Shoaib and Dipika were seen walking hand in hand, as family and friends showered them with rose petals.

For the uninitiated, Shoaib and his wife, Dipika Kakkar, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Rohan, on June 21, 2023. They announced the good news on social media, expressing immense gratitude. The couple welcomed their firstborn after five years of marriage. For the uninitiated, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar first met on the sets of their hit show Sasural Simar Ka a decade ago, where they essayed the role of husband and wife.

Their on-screen chemistry gradually blossomed into real-life romance soon after. After dating for nearly five years, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Nikah ceremony on February 22, 2018, in Shoaib's hometown, Maudaha, near Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Post marriage, Dipika converted to Islam and adopted the name Faiza.

Despite public discussions around her conversion, the couple has often stated that their relationship is based on mutual respect, understanding, and the same values. Shoaib and Dipika are among television's most loved couples. Their YouTube vlogs offer a glimpse into their personal lives and have gained massive popularity with millions of subscribers.

Recently, Shoaib had opened up about how fatherhood has changed his perspective towards life and finances. During a recent Q&A session with fans on Instagram, the actor elaborated on it all.

Responding to a question about life after Ruhaan, Shoaib said, “Earlier I was pretty carefree and lived in the present. I did not think much about savings.But ever since Rohan has come into our lives, I have become extremely serious because I am just thinking about his future.”

