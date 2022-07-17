Shocking! Ricky Martin refutes claims of 'sexual relationship' with nephew

Ricky Martin has strongly refuted allegations that he abused his nephew calling them 'not only untrue' but 'disgusting.' He revealed, that he never had 'any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew Puerto Rico.' Martin was served a restraining order in Puerto Rico in early July. The order cited domestic abuse.Reacting to the claims, Singer's lawyer told Variety: "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been -- and would never be -- involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

On Friday, entertainment website TMZ reported that the singer's brother, Eric Martin, identified the alleged victim as Martin's 21-year-old nephew. TMZ quoted the Spanish news site Marca. Attorney Martin Singer however asserted that Martin's nephew is "struggling with deep mental health challenges".When the restraining order was presented on July 2, the petitioner had not been identified. Puerto Rican media outlet El Vocero reported that the action was allegedly from someone Martin had dated for seven months. At the time, the petitioner said Martin had denied the break-up and had been seen near their home several times, notes 'Variety'.

Ricky Martin is regarded as one of the most influential artists in the world. Born in San Juan, Martin began appearing in television commercials at the age of 9 and began his musical career at age 12, as a member of Puerto Rican boy band Menudo. He started his solo career in 1991 while in Sony Music Mexico, gaining recognition in Latin America with the release of his first two studio albums, Ricky Martin (1991) and Me Amaras (1993), both of which were focused on ballads. Having sold over 70 million records worldwide, Martin is one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time. He has scored 11 Billboard Hot Latin Songs number-one songs, and won over 200 awards (most awarded male Latin artist), including two Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards (tied for most wins by a Latin artist), two American Music Awards, three Latin American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, nine Billboard Latin Music Awards, eight World Music Awards, fourteen Lo Nuestro Awards, a Guinness World Record, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is ranked among the Greatest Latin Artists of All Time, the Greatest Music Video Artists of All Time, and the Most Influential Latin Artists of All Time by Billboard.



