Shocking! semi nude pic of Sunny Leone goes viral on Karnataka govt exam card

In a bizzare turn of events, the Karnataka education department has filed complaint with police after a photo of a student was replaced by a picture of Sunny Leone on an admit card for the Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test-2022. Shivamogga cyber unit officers have launched a probe into the incident.The candidate belonged to Koppa, Chikmagalur district and had applied for a teacher’s post in Shivamogga. She attended the exam held on Sunday.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Karnataka Congress social media chairperson BR Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the state education department had printed the photo of the former adult star Sunny Leone on the hall ticket instead of the candidate's photo.According to authorities, she downloaded her hall ticket at a cyber center to attend the exam. A day earlier, the government had said the education department was not responsible for the error.Responding to Naidu's allegation, BC Nagesh's office issued a statement saying, "Candidate has to upload a photo. The system takes whatever photo they attach to the file.

