Shoot begins for Season 2 of 'Half CA' starring Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi

Mumbai, July 1 The makers of Ahsaas Channa, and Gyanendra Tripathi-starrer 'Half CA' on Monday announced the commencement of the shoot for the Season 2 of the aspirational drama.

On the occasion of 'CA Day', the makers took to social media and dropped a teaser of the show. It is captioned as: "To honor the CA community on the 76th CA Day, we bring you exciting news! aap bhi calculator lelo, CA ki taiyaari shurugo gayi hai..now filming for Half CA".

The series will follow the relentless and inspiring journey of Archie Mehta (Ahsaas) and Niraj Goyal (Gyanendra), as they navigate the path to becoming Chartered Accountants (CAs).

Speaking about season two, Ahsaas said in a statement: "I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming love and support from audiences for the first season of 'Half CA'. It has been a rewarding journey, and I am thrilled to step back into Archie's shoes. Season two is packed with even more heartfelt and inspiring moments, and I am eager for fans to experience the growth and new challenges faced by Archie."

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV shared: "Our partnership with TVF has been long-standing as we continue to entertain and engage with viewers across India. On the occasion of CA Day, we are pleased to announce the return of the aspiring drama series Half CA. We are delighted with the overwhelming love that the audience expressed for the debut season, and we hope the series will continue on its remarkable journey to inspire."

Vijay Koshy, President, TVF, added: "Following the immense success of the first season, we're excited to continue the inspiring journeys of Archie and Niraj as they strive to achieve their dreams of becoming Chartered Accountants. This season delves even deeper into the challenges and triumphs of our protagonists, resonating with the aspirations of student communities everywhere and my personal belief that every career and stream deserves celebration."

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series also stars Prit Kamani, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi.

The new season will delve deeper into the journey of Archie, navigating the tough balance between her studies and her articleship at a CA firm. Meanwhile, Niraj will face another challenging attempt at the CA final exam, with the added twist of a significant person from his past re-entering his life.

The first season premiered in July 2023. 'Half CA' season 2 will be streaming on Amazon miniTV soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor