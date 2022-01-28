Showtime cancels 'Work in Progress' after season 2

Showtime has cancelled the comedy-drama series 'Work In Progress' after its season 2.

As per Deadline, 'Work In Progress' showrunner Lilly Wachowski confirmed the news that the comedy series will not be renewed for a third season, on her Twitter handle.

"Right before the Thanksgiving holiday, I got the extremely disappointing news from execs at Showtime that Work in Progress was not going to be picked up for a third season. It was a major bummer," Wachowski shared in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Showtime also shared the news in a statement to Deadline, "We are incredibly proud of the two seasons of WORK IN PROGRESS and were thrilled to spotlight the enormous talents of Abby McEnany, Lilly Wachowski and the entire cast and creative team. We look forward to having our subscribers continue to discover this special series on Showtime's streaming platforms for years to come."

The show stars Abby McEnany, Theo Germaine, Karin Anglin, Julia Sweeney in key roles.

The second season of 'Work in Progress' debuted in August 2021. It picked up from the previous chapter, with Abby (McEnany) coping with her break from Chris (Theo Germaine) and adjusting to life with best friend-turned-roommate, Campbell (Celeste Pechous). The series hailed from McEnany and Tim Mason, with Wachowski co-writing.

The drama was executively produced by McEnany and Wachowski. Lawrence Mattis and Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion also served as executive producers with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media and Julia Sweeney.

( With inputs from ANI )

