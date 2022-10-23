Shraddha Kapoor begins Diwali prep at her abode

Diwali, one of the much-awaited festivals of India, is here. The excitement has doubled among people, who are busy prepping for the festival of lights. Actress Shraddha Kapoor is not far behind. The Aashiqui actress recently gave a small glimpse into her Diwali preparations. She was seen helping prepare the typical Maharashtrian Shankar pala.

In the first picture, Shraddha shared a picture of the flour dough that is prepared to make mathris and is the first step. In the next pictures, the actress shared pictures and videos of the mathris being made. On one of the videos, she wrote, "शंकरापल्ली!!!! ????????????" The young star, known for her desi girl-next-door vibe has kick-started festive preparations at home for Diwali. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in the untitled film, directed by Luv Ranjan, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.