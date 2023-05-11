Shraddha Kapoor cuts her hair, flaunts her short bob in new pic

Mumbai, May 11 Ditching her long tresses, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has got a new short hairstyle.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she showcased her new short bob, which barely reaches her shoulder. The actress is seen dressed in a powder pink top paired with light blue denims.

Shraddha captioned the selfie: "Dil chota mat karo, baal karo."

It is not clear if her new look is for a role in a film as the actress did not share much about it. However, her fans could not stop gushing over her make over.

One wrote: "Too cute."

Another said: "Beautiful".

"Cute," said a user.

Looking at the picture, a netizen professed love for the actress by saying: "I love you."

On the work front, Shraddha was recently seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' directed by Luv Ranjan.

