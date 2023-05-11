Shraddha Kapoor cuts her hair, flaunts her short bob in new pic
By IANS | Published: May 11, 2023 11:54 AM 2023-05-11T11:54:07+5:30 2023-05-11T12:15:33+5:30
Mumbai, May 11 Ditching her long tresses, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has got a new short hairstyle.
Shraddha took to Instagram, where she showcased her new short bob, which barely reaches her shoulder. The actress is seen dressed in a powder pink top paired with light blue denims.
Shraddha captioned the selfie: "Dil chota mat karo, baal karo."
It is not clear if her new look is for a role in a film as the actress did not share much about it. However, her fans could not stop gushing over her make over.
One wrote: "Too cute."
Another said: "Beautiful".
"Cute," said a user.
Looking at the picture, a netizen professed love for the actress by saying: "I love you."
On the work front, Shraddha was recently seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' directed by Luv Ranjan.
