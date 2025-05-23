Shreyas Talpade & Tusshar Kapoor’s Kapkapiii Sequel in Making? Here’s What We Know About This Horror-Comedy

A bunch of unemployed boys start playing around with a Ouija board for fun. Initially, everything is enjoyable until odd things begin to happen. What starts off as light-hearted mischief quickly devolves into pandemonium, completely upending their lives. The rhythm of horror comedies is strange and frequently difficult to master. Making it overly campy, a little silly, and frightening enough to give the audience a slight fright is a delicate balance that must be struck. Kapkapiii largely satisfies these requirements, though not without shortcomings. Kapkapiii is the Hindi version of the 2023 Malayalam horror-comedy Romancham.

Kapkapiii, the horror-comedy directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan, was released in theatres on May 23. The film is getting positive reviews from reviewers and stars Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Abishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, and others. Although director Sangeeth was unable to see his ideal concept come to fruition, the crew is honouring his memory by turning Kapkapiii into a franchise.

Is There A Kapkapiii Part 2?

The Kapkapiii gang vowed to amuse the audience with another creepy and amusing horror-comedy. 'We will come back soon' flashes on the screen as a disclaimer, ending the movie on a cliffhanger. The filmmakers surprise the viewers when they anticipate the revelation of the ghost.

Despite having a significant role in the movie, Tusshar may have a bigger part in the follow-up.

Sangeeth Demise:

The director of the movie passed away when Kapkapiii was in its post-production stage. Speaking about his demise, Tushar Kapoor said in an exclusive interview with Zoom that this is a sensitive matter for all of them. They are still in disbelief. They are in shock and emotional overwhelm as his legacy can't be taken forward. Sadly, he is not here to enjoy the film. The audience will decide if the film is good or bad. He said that it would have been great if he had been here through this process, but something else was in store for us. "Now that things are different, we have to make the most of it and make him happy by celebrating the release of the film with full gusto,” he added.