Shriya Saran: Even SRK was an outsider when he entered the industry

Mumbai, March 6 Actress Shriya Saran has given her two cents on the topic of nepotism and said that even Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was an outsider when he entered the industry.

Talking about the insider-outsider debate, Shriya said: “Everybody was an outsider once -- even Shahrukh Khan was an outsider when he entered the industry. Things are changing immensely now and it'll only keep changing as long as the debate is healthy.”

“However, what really needs to change is that there should be more screen tests for everyone. Every production should have an easier and simpler way of screen testing, so that it opens many doors for all people.”

Shriya will next be seen in 'Showtime', which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana with Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah.

‘Showtime’ will stream from March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

