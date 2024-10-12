Shriya Saran performs Kathak for designer Payal Singhal at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

New Delhi [India], October 12 : South Indian actress Shriya Saran made hearts stop at Lakme Fashion Week 2024, in partnership with FDCI, as she turned showstopper for designer Payal Singhal.

Shriya walked for the designer's 25-year celebratory showcase, Tazhib, which draws inspiration from the Arabic art of gilding.

However, instead of the usual walk, Shriya made a grand appearance, dressed in a stunning ivory and gold anarkali, and performed a graceful Kathak dance, inspired by Umrao Jaan, to the tune of "In Aakhon Ki Masti."

Shriya's outfit was a sight to behold. The ivory organza anarkali kurta and churidar set sparkled with gold sequins, while solitaire diamond studs lined the skirt, adding both volume and a magical effect. The churidar was also embellished with gold and diamonds around the ankles, complementing the rich design.

The night became even more special as American YouTuber and singer Vidya Vox performed on stage, leaving everyone mesmerized.

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 will conclude on Sunday with Rohit Bal's finale.

