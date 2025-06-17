Shubham Maheshwari Talks About His Chemistry with Emily Alyn Lind in We Were Liars

Trading Manhattan’s Upper East Side glam for the eerie calm of Beechwood, Gossip Girl actress Emily Alyn Lind is back once again, this time turning heads as Cadence Sinclair in We Were Liars. In this gripping Prime Video series, Emily steps into a world where secrets aren’t just hidden—they linger, whisper, and threaten to unravel everything. Starring opposite her is rising talent Shubham Maheshwari, a UBC Economics graduate, who brings emotional nuance and intelligence to the role of Gat. Set against Beechwood’s sunlit summers and shadowy secrets, Cady and Gat find solace in each other, building a bond that evolves into something undeniable, tender, and timeless.

For Maheshwari, who makes his on-screen debut with the series, the experience of working alongside a seasoned actor like Emily Alyn Lind was unlike any other. Reflecting on Emily’s support off-screen he said, “It’s such a unique experience, especially being an economics major where I just worked with Excel sheets and all that sort of stuff. Emily immediately made me feel super comfortable. In hindsight, it was very important for her to do that. I’m really grateful for her making this process so smooth. She was also always the person who was very open to my questions, no matter how ridiculous.”

Describing the on-screen chemistry between Gat and Cady, Shubham remarked, “For Gat, Cady is comfort. Gat first came on the island in Summer 8, around the time his dad passed away. And, in that moment of isolation, feeling very lonely and sad, Cady was the one who was there for him without even realizing it. That attachment and love for her just keeps getting deeper as we go through the summers.”

Directed by Nzingha Stewart, Julie Plec, Tara Miele, So Yong Kim, and Erica Dunton, We Were Liars unravels the haunting journey of 17-year-old Cady Sinclair as she struggles with lost memories following a devastating accident on her family’s private island. The series boasts a star-studded cast featuring Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Rahul Kohli, Brady Droulis, and Caitlin FitzGerald amongst others. Based on the book We Were Liars, author E. Lockhart is also an executive producer of the series. This blend of suspense and romance is set to premiere on June 18th, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.



