Shubhangi Atre manages her stress levels through meditation and yoga

Mumbai, April 1 Actress Shubhangi Atre shared how excessive stress hindered her ability to focus on work and weighed heavily on her mind and body.

Ahead of the 'World Health Day', the actress known for playing Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' advocated prioritising health and fitness.

The actress said: "Maintaining a stress-free lifestyle is one of my core fitness tenets. Stress is a major contributor to health issues in today's fast-paced world. I vividly remember how excessive stress hindered my ability to focus on work and weighed heavily on my mind and body."

"However, I discovered an effective means to alleviate this burden through meditation and yoga. Additionally, consistently adhering to my workout regimen has proven instrumental in managing my stress levels. We must cherish our health as a precious gift and regard well-being as our most invaluable possession," shared Shubhangi.

The actress urged younger generations and adults to carve out time from their daily schedules and prioritise nurturing their physical and mental wellness.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV.

