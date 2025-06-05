Shubhankar crowned champion of 'Hip Hop India' Season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : The second season of 'Hip Hop India' has finally found its winner on Thursday.

The battle for the crown reached its ultimate thrilling conclusion as Shubhankar aka Hectik emerged as the winner of the dance competition 'Hip Hop India' Season 2 on Amazon's free streaming service, Amazon MX Player.

The grand finale was full of spectacular performances where Shubhankar outshone formidable finalists Hitesh, Rule Breakerz, Aman-Kunal, and Lil Pool to emerge victorious in the battle of dance.

With his explosive energy and unmatched command of the KRUMP style, Shubhankar owned the stage and raised the winner's belt in the grand finale. Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora judged the show.

According to the press note shared by the show makers, Shubhankar expressed his happiness at being crowned the Hip Hop Season 2 winner.

"My journey at Hip Hop India S2 has been incredible and something that I'll never forget. Having Remo sir and Malaika ma'am guiding me throughout is something that will always be close to my heart. KRUMP taught me to move with purpose and speak without words. I'm grateful to everyone who saw that in me. Now it's time to take KRUMP places it's never been," said Shubhankar as quoted in the press note.

Praising his journey, Judge Remo D'Souza shared, "Shubhankar brought a new language to the stage. His KRUMP performances weren't just powerful, they were honest, intense, and unforgettable. That's what hip hop is all about channelling who you are into your art. Week after week, he performed like he had something to prove, and today he proved it to the entire nation."

Actress Malaika Arora also praises Shubhankar's style, presence and commitment to the KRUMP dance style in the show.

The grand finale was also attended by the lead cast of 'Metro..In Dino.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor