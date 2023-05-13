Shudh Desi Romance: Parineeti Chopra gets engaged to Raghav Chadha

New Delhi [India], May 13 : The love story might have blossomed in the soil of London, but they are desi at hearts! Parineeti Chopra got engaged to her 'Ishaqzaade' Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony was observed following Sikh rituals.

After months of speculations, the duo put an end to it as they exchanged rings in the presence of family, friends and distinguished guests at Kapurthala House, New Delhi.

The couple greeted the paps outside their house after the ceremony. The newly engaged duo were all smiles for the camera. The family members of the Chopra and Chadhas distributed sweets for the paps stationed outside the venue.

After the ceremony, the couple took to Instagram to share the pictures. Parineeti and Raghav twinned over a white dress. Parineeti's caption read, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes! Waaheguru ji meher karan..." while Raghav wrote in the caption, "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! Waaheguruji meher karan..."

The couple exudes vibes as they lean on each other in most of the frames. In the first frame, Raghav is holding Parineeti by her waist, while Parineeti leans her head against Raghav's cheeks. In the second frame, the couple poses for a cosy frame. In the third frame, Raghav is looking at Parineeti, while the latter is looking at distance. The fourth frame shows the engagement rings from close-ups.

Ditching traditional colours such as Red and bright ones, Bollywood actors have embraced pastel shade colours for D-day in the last few years. Keeping the trend alive, Parineeti and Raghav also chose white-based shades for the day. Parineeti wore a full-sleeve turtle neck suit, designed by Msh Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit is adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Msh Malhotra gave the details of her dress as "rose-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with our exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble."

Soon after posting the pictures, Parineeti's friends from the film fraternity wished her with messages. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bless" with a couple of emojis. Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and Kka Kapoor wrote 'Congratulations' on her post. Msh Malhotra posted heart emojis on it.

Kapil Sharma wrote, "Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav lots of love n happiness always."

Priyanka Chopra also wished her sister 'Tisha' on social media. "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. so fun to catch up with the fam!" Priyanka wrote in the caption.

Priyanka shared frames with family members. She posted a stylish photo with her brother Siddharth and also shared inside pictures from Raghav-Parineeti's engagement rituals.

The 'Desi girl' opted for a parrot-green-coloured ruffled saree for the occasion. She added glamour matching it with an off-shoulder blouse. Priyanka opted for minimal jewellery and kept her tresses loose. The 'Citadel' actor greeted the paps with folded hands. Later she also posed with her brother Siddharth Chopra and Parineeti's father for the shutterbugs. She came to Delhi on Saturday morning.

Political leaders such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray attended the ceremony.

For the post-engagement party, Mika Singh marked his presence.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their "union". Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav's pictures."I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and componship. My best wishes," he said in a tweet.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

In the last few months, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted on various occasions. They became favourites of the paps at Mumbai and Delhi airports. A week after they were first seen together at a Mumbai restaurant, fuelling dating rumours, the duo was photographed exiting the Mumbai airport. Parineeti was spotted sporting a black T-shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and large spectacles.

They were sighted earlier this month watching the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Several pictures of the two went viral on social media and they both can be seen complementing each other in black outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

