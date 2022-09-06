Sibi Sathyaraj's next is an investigative crime thriller

Chennai, Sep 6 Actor Sibi Sathyaraj, the son of well known actor Sathyaraj, has begun work on his next film, an investigative crime thriller that is being directed by Ilaiyaraja Kaliyaperumal.

Tentatively titled Production Number 1, the film is being produced by Latha Babu and Durgaini of Duvin Studios.

Sources say that the story of the yet-to-be-titled movie revolves around a murder and that Sibi Sathyaraj appears in three different looks in the film.

Interestingly, this film will have no female leads. However, the story would involve around 25 characters. The film has an ensemble star cast comprising Dileep of 'Vathikuchi' fame, Gajaraj, 'Aadukalam' Murugadoss, Raj Ayyappa, Pazhaya Joke Thangadurai and Vijay TV Kureshi among others.

Cinematography for the film will be by Karthick Venkat Raman and music is by Sundaramoorthy KS.

Sources say that the movie will be shot and completed in a single-stretch schedule across Chennai.

