"Sibling vibes": Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen sister Saloni Batra shares pictures from 'Animal' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Actor Saloni Batra, who will be playing Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen sister in the upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' on Monday shared behind-the-scene from the sets.

Saloni took to Instagram and treated fans with a new glimpse.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz2_xtwJCWu/?img_index=1

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Sibling vibes with the one and only #rk !! Thrilled to share some behind-the-scenes moments from @animalthefilm with the charming Ranbir Kapoor Grateful to be part of this incredible journey as Reet, his on-screen sister. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions! "

As soon as the pictures were shared, fans chimed in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Earlier today, makers announced the film's trailer release date.

Taking to Instagram, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a new picture which reads, "Trailer on November 23rd."

Helmed by Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The 'Animal' official trailer will be out on November 23 and the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Recently a special 60-second cut of the film's teaser was played on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and producer Bhushan Kumar were present at the event to witness the teaser of their upcoming movie on the iconic skyscraper.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday.

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about children. She asked if he "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father". To this, she said, "You won't be like your father". He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He then told her to ask about anything and he would be "honest".

The video shows troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Anil Kapoor is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy and he is also depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

The film will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Animal' will face a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's next 'Sam Bahadur'.

