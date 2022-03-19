Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday start shooting for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday have kickstarted shooting for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Siddhant shared a slew of pictures featuring himself with Adarsh and Ananya getting ready for the shoot in the makeup rooms.

Adarsh Gourav also confirmed the news by sharing a quirky picture featuring himself with Siddhant. "Let's begin," he wrote alongside the snap.

For the unversed, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a story of the digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti.

The new age drama by Excel Entertainment is scheduled to release in 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor