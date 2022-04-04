Siddharth Chandekar, Gauri Nalawade, Abhijeet Khandkekar-starrer 'Ek Hathach Antar' goes on floors

Mumbai, April 4 Actors Siddharth Chandekar, Gauri Nalawade, Abhijeet Khandkekars upcoming film 'Ek Hathach Antar', a sensational, new-age romantic drama, has finally gone on floors.

Planet Marathi OTT has teamed up with High IQ Entertainment for their latest film, which is set against the backdrop of the charming city of Puducherry, the film has gone on floors and taken off shooting on location.

Other cast includes Resham Shrivardhankar, Hemant Dhome and Neha Joshi. A riveting emotional tale, the movie navigates the trials and complexities of marriage, intimacy and infidelity. Known for his inimitable heartfelt filmmaking style, Prakash Kunte will helm the film as director.

In a nutshell, the story follows Gauri Nalawade who will be playing a character of a homemaker, Abhijeet Khandkekar playing the character of a doctor and Siddharth Chandekar who will be seen playing a pivotal role. The film has been written by Mitali Joshi popularly known for ‘What's Up Lagna'.

Talking about the film, Director Prakash Kunte known for 'Coffee Ani Barach Kahi', 'Hampi and Cycle', commented: "I feel grateful to be on board for this one since we are filming it in Puducherry with a story which will entertain the audience. The team is rock solid and we hope we can create magic."

Akshay Bardapurkar, Head & Founder, Planet Marathi OTT added: "We are happy to announce that our film 'Ek Hathach Antar' has begun its first shoot schedule. We want to tell more stories that follow ordinary people in extraordinary situations, both common and uncommon.

"'Ek Hathach Antar' is right in that alle. The project has taken off with a bang with a great star cast and crew in Puducherry."

Rajiv Ramesh Agarwal, High IQ Entertainment said: "It gives us great pleasure to associate with Planet Marathi OTT to bring audiences 'Ek Hathach Antar'. It is a relatable yet intriguing story with great characters and shooting it in Puducherry will give a beautiful character to the film."

The film will be released on Planet Marathi OTT, a Vistas Media Capital company which has been constantly entertaining the viewers with its unique stories.

