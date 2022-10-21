Sidharth Malhotra explains what makes 'Thank God' close to Indian beliefs

Mumbai, Oct 21 Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra talked about being part of the movie 'Thank God' starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He said that the story highlights the concept of 'karma' and the belief that "as you sow, so you shall reap."

He said: "I think like how in our country we believe in Karma and as the saying goes 'Jaisi karni waisi bharni' (as you sow, so you shall reap), this concept has been beautifully narrated in the film by the writers and Indra (Kumar) Sir."

Ajay Devgn added to the conversation saying that Kapil doesn't believe in this theory.

Sidharth further explained the entire idea behind the film and said: "The film is based on a flawed person who aspires to rise from the lower middle class to the upper middle class and beyond and what measures he takes to get there."

"In between all this he meets with an accident and goes up and meets Chitragupta who decides if he will go to heaven or hell after playing a game. I adored the character and the whole idea that Indra Sir presented, and he did so in a humorous manner. This is an apt fam-com film for Diwali," he explained.

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and director Indra Kumar are coming on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their film 'Thank God'.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

