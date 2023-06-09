Sidharth Malhotra has some "lime" mantra for fans, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Wanting some hilarious Friday gyaan? If yes, then you should check out actor Sidharth Malhotra's post.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth dropped a picture of him sipping lemonade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

For the caption, Sidharth put an interesting life mantra.

"When life gives you lemons, step into the limelight," he captioned the post.

Sidharth's post has garnered several likes and comments.

"Hahaha good one," a social media user commented.

"Lime hacks hahah," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha' alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 15.

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The official streaming date of the series is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor