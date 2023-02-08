Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to host their Mumbai reception at St Regis Hotel

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are married and their families and close friends were present in full gusto cheering the bride and groom at their private wedding celebrations in Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Next up is a reception in Sidharth's home town Delhi, which is scheduled for February 9, following which the newly weds will head back to the Bay on February 10. According to reports in Etimes, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be directly heading to Delhi from Jaisalmer.

The actress will be going to the actor’s Delhi residence and there will be a reception in the capital city. After this, the newlyweds will come back to Mumbai on February 10 and once they are back, a star-studded and lavish reception will be hosted for their film industry friends on February 12 at Mumbai’s popular St Regis Hotel.

A source close to the couple has revealed the reason why Sid and Kiara opted for St Regis Hotel. The source said that because this hotel offers good security and any important event held there can be managed well with little to no concerns over privacy. Sid-Kiara's Jaisalmer functions were attended by close friends like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Isha Ambani and a handful of select friends. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the much-loved Bollywood couple have finally tied the knot. The Shershaah pair, who have been in a relationship for the last couple of years, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony that was held at the Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7.