Sidharth Malhotra offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple on Mahashivratri

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 : On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, actor Sidharth Malhotra sought blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

He also offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple.

Several images and videos of Sidharth offering places at the divine places.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is gearing up for the release of his film 'Yodha'.

Recently, the makers of 'Yodha' unveiled the film's official teaser, which received a warm response from fans.

Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

The trailer features Sidharth, following his father's legacy of being an officer, performing high-octane action stunts and channelling inner SRK as he delivers a dialogue in King Khan's signature pose, saying, "Waise bhi aise bade bade missions mein..choti moti galtiyan hoti rehti hai senorita."

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Talking about the film, Karan Johar earlier said the goal was to bring out the film's essence through a series of trend-setting events.

"Steering clear of the conventional approach, we strived to infuse innovative ideas into Yodha's promotional campaign. Our goal was to bring out the film's larger-than-life essence through a series of trend-setting events and interactive experiences, and engross the audience in its world even before they set foot in the cinema halls. It was truly a surreal experience to unveil the trailer mid-flight on an aircraft and watch it through the lens of members of the media. The spark in their eyes spoke volumes about the impact it had on them. I personally interacted with some of them, and their reactions - not just to the trailer but also to the in-flight launch - were nothing short of exhilarating," he said, according to 'Yodha' PR team.

Sidharth Malhotra said, "I want to begin by thanking all of you for the immense amount of love you have shown to the teaser and to me. Agar teaser itna dhamakedar tha toh trailer toh aur dhamakedar banana hi tha. So, Dharma productions took to the skies once again for a one-of-a-kind, in-flight trailer launch, which really sets the tone for all the thrills and chills the audience can expect while watching the film. I've given my blood and sweat to make this fast pace action film. Can't wait for all of you to see it in theatres on 15th of March."

