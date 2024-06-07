Sidharth Malhotra posts golden hour selfie, asks if his 'game is on point'

Mumbai, June 7 Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra took a picture out of his travel diary as he shared a moment from the golden hour and asked if his selfie game was on point or not.

Sidharth took to Instagram, where he shared the picture. In the image, he is seen holding the camera while he showcased his right profile with a picturesque view of the sunset in the backdrop.

The actor, who looks dapper in a white shirt in the image, seems to be sitting in an open-air restaurant with the sea as its view.

For the caption, she wrote, "Selfie game on point? #Sunset #traveldiary."

Sidharth, who got married to his ladylove Kiara Advani in 2023 after dating for a few years, started his career in the Hindi film industry as an assistant editor for Karan Johar's 2010 film 'My Name Is Khan'.

He made his acting debut in 2012 with 'Student Of The Year'. He was then seen in films such as 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Ek Villain', 'Kapoor & Sons', 'A Gentleman' and 'Shershaah' to name a few.

The 39-year-old star made his debut in the OTT space with Rohit Shetty's series 'Indian Police Force'.

He was last seen on the silver screen in 'Yodha', an action thriller, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

