Sidharth Malhotra replaces Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore sequel

Akshay Kumar impressed the audience with his double role in Rowdy Rathore. However, Siddharth Malhotra will now take over the role. According to rumours, Sidharth has been offered a significant part in the Rowdy Rathore sequel. Producer Shabina Khan has reportedly asked the actor to play a police officer. While Sid Malhotra has a lot to be feel happy about after marriage, his wife Kiara Advani is being “seriously considered” to play the leading lady in Rowdy Rathore 2.

Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor, who is carving a niche for himself as an action hero, will next be seen in Yodha, which will feature Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. The actor will also join Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Indian Police Force. This will release as a series, and would also feature Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The sequel will be bankrolled by Shabina Khan with Sanjay Leela Bhansali & a leading production studio. “The makers are looking to take the film on floors in the next 2 months as the basics are already on paper. It’s just about getting a cast on board the film now. The talks are also on with a top director, who delivered a blockbuster last year, to be at the helm of an affair,” the source added.