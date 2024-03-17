Sidhu Moose Wala's parents have a baby boy; father thanks well-wishers

Chandigarh, March 17 A son has been born to the parents of Sidhu Moose Wala, the slain rapper's father announced on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram and writing in Punjabi, Sardar Balkaur Sidhu said: "Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Subhdeep's followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh's little brother to our laps.

"My wife's health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are beholden to our well-wishers for showering us with their support."

Moose Wala's real name, incidentally, was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, which explains the reference to Shubhdeep in the announcement.

The announcement is accompanied by a picture of the proud father with the newborn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor