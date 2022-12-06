Sidhu Moosewala killer Goldy Brar 'denies' being detained by US Police

In a shocking revelation, days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed reports about the detention of Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind gangster Goldy Brar in the US, an audio clip surfaced on social media in which Brar was purportedly heard claiming he was not in custody. Brar allegedly made a shocking revelation in a Youtube interview to Red FM Canada on Monday. According to a report in The Tribune, Brar was heard attending a Youtube journalist's interview session where he revealed that he is not detained by the US authorities. He further said he's not even in the United States.

Brar in “an interview” with a journalist in Canada was heard saying, “I am a free bird. Who says I have been detained?” He challenged the Indian police to arrest him. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann confirmed it on December 2 to the media that gangster Goldy Brar was detained by the US authorities in California. The state Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Saturday also confirmed that Brar would soon be brought back to India.However, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia alleged that CM Bhagwant Mann and his government has been faking about Brar's detention in US.Goldy Brar along with aide from gangster Lawerence Bishnoi killed singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29. The Delhi Police Special Cell then caught hold of most of the shooters involved in the killing. Brar was believed to be held by the US authorities on December 2.

