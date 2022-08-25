Sikandar Kher wraps up patchwork of Dev Patel-directed 'Monkey Man'

Mumbai, Aug 25 Bollywood actor Sikandar Kher, who won praises for his role of Daulat in the crime drama series 'Aarya', has completed the shooting patchwork of his American film 'Monkey Man'. The film is an action thriller directed by 'Slumdog Millionaire's Dev Patel.

Dev has also written the film in association with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. Sikandar and Dev wrapped up shooting some of the pending scenes from the film in Mumbai.

Commenting on the occasion, Sikandar said: "'Monkey Man' is an action thriller. We had already finished shooting the major part of the movie but some bits were left."

Opening up on why the shoot was such low profile, he mentioned: "We shot it in hush hush because it was small pending work and we wanted to wrap up soon. The shoot was so long overdue that it finally came to an end. It is going to be a thrilling movie."

The movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Netflix had bought worldwide rights to the film.

