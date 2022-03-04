Sikandar shuttles between Kolkata, Mumbai for two upcoming projects

Mumbai, March 4 Actor Sikandar Kher, who was last seen in 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Aarya 2', is juggling between the shooting of two projects scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai.

The actor is busy shooting for the thriller web-series, 'Chidiya Udd' opposite his co-star, Jackie Shroff and another untitled project for a huge OTT platform based out of Kolkata being directed by Kolkata based director.

On trying to manage such demanding shoot schedules, Sikandar had this to say, "I feel fortunate to be working on such a tight shoot schedule. Being busy is the greatest blessing for any actor and it reminds me of my father as well."

The actor recalled "how he used to be occupied with work all day and keep himself busy - glad to be following his footsteps."

Sikander added: "As for getting breaks on this, yes - rejuvenation is equally important. Whenever I get the time to catch a break in between my busy schedule, I make sure that I do it in a healthy manner. Look forward to being even busier in the coming years!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor