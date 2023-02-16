Sikandar's role in 'Chidiya Udd' is inspired by a real Kamathipura criminal

Mumbai, Feb 16 Actor Sikandar Kher will be seen playing a negative character in the upcoming web-series 'Chidiya Udd'. His character is inspired by a real life criminal from Kamathipura.

'Chidiya Udd', which will be out on MX Player, is about human trafficking which is set in Kamathipura. The sources say there has been a lot of detailed discussion on this real life person.

A source said: "Kamathipura is infamous for tough bouncers, who are known for being rough."

"Sikandar's character is sort of inspired by someone who lives there and has a criminal background. There has been a lot of discussion about the real person, like his mannerisms, the way he talks or the way he thinks. Since the inspiration for the character is a real person, the team is not naming him."

The web series also stars 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal, along with Ravi Kothari, Gopal K Singh, and Dheeraj Dev, in pivotal roles in the series.

The new series will be produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri and directed by Marathi director Ravi Jadhav.

