Silently walk out of places that disrespect you, says director Selvaraghavan

Chennai, Dec 26 Director Selvaraghavan, who has delivered several blockbusters in Tamil, on Sunday said that one must not continue to stay at places that disrespect them.

The director, who is also the brother of actor Dhanush, took to social media to say, "When you know that you are being disrespected in a place, silently walk out of there with a smile. It is better to eat leftover food from the previous night with dignity rather than bear insults and eat at a feast."

Selvaraghavan, who is at present directing 'Naane Varuven' featuring his brother Dhanush in the lead, has off late been sharing his wisdom on social media.

A few days ago, he had said, "Procrastination is the biggest obstacle of progress. The thought that 'I will take care of it later' is the biggest reason hindering progress. Big or small, finish any task immediately. You will have peace of mind and also see progress with your eyes."

On another occasion, he had said, "I am telling you the truth. Nobody here has the time to listen to our pain. Even if they appear to listen, it is fake. Acting. Instead, tell your problems to God. You will experience change."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor