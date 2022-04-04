Silk Sonic continues winning streak with Record of The Year win for 'Leave the Door Open'

At the 64th annual Grammy Awards, Silk Sonic won the Record of The Year trophy after earlier bagging Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song honours.

The super duo, which includes band members Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won in the category for their song 'Leave the Door Open' against heavyweights like Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Justin Bieber among others.

After being presented with the award by Keith Urban, Anderson referenced the duo's multiple wins and joked, "We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point. But in the industry, we call that a clean sweep."

"For all the other nominees, y'all know we love y'all. We love y'all! Drinks are on Silk Sonic tonight. We're getting drunk!" he added.

Anderson then invited Bruno to share a few words, which Mars kept short and simple by saying, "God bless you all, good night!"

Silk Sonic had sung 'Leave the Door Open' at last year's Grammys and opened this year's show with a live performance of their track '777'.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trevor Noah is hosting the event for the second year in a row.

( With inputs from ANI )

