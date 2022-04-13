Simaran Kaur voices kids' favourite cartoon character Nobita

Mumbai, April 13 Actress Simaran Kaur's Hindi voice over for the popular cartoon character Nobita earned her much fame. The 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' actor, who started her journey with the same, always wanted to be a part of showbiz.

"Yes, I always wanted to be an actor. I really enjoyed working as a voice artist, but the goal was always to act and portray different roles," she says.

Kids loved Nobita and her voice. Simaran lent her voice to the character when she was just 10. "My school friends loved the show and used to be curious about it all the time. They would ask me when new episodes of the show and Doraemon movies would get released.

"My Nobita fans post the cutest comments on Instagram for me. Whenever people come to know that I am the voice of Nobita, they request me to either enact some famous dialogues from the show or ask me to talk to their little brother or sisters over phone in that voice," she smiles.

People recognize the actor in public places as the voice of Nobita and now as Niyati from 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'.

"They ask for selfies and it really is an amazing feeling when you get so much love. It inspires me to work harder," adds the actor, who got her first break in the TV industry in Agnifera. She played the lead role in the show.

The actor feels completing one's education is important. However, she also understands that this is a matter of personal choice.

"Whatever I know, I have learned it from watching Bollywood movies religiously every day and ," she says.

If not an actor, she would have been a doctor or a pilot. "Doctor is a very noble profession as they heal people and give them a second life. And, pilot because I love to fly high in the sky. If I had not fallen in love with acting in the first place, I would have chosen any of these two," she adds.

