Singer Dev Negi overwhelmed by response to 'Kala Sha Kala'

Mumbai, June 20 Bollywood playback singer Dev Negi feels overwhelmed with the response to his latest song 'Kala Sha Kala' from the upcoming Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Rashtra Kavach Om'.

The song is composed by Amjad Nadeem and Enbee, written by Kumaar, sung by Dev and Raahi, and it features Elnaaz Norouzi.

Talking about the same, the singer said, " Kala Sha Kala' is a party anthem, so when I was told to do this song I knew I had to give my best. From the lyrics of the song to each and every beat it's everything one needs at a party. And looking at the amazing response of the audience, it feels overwhelming to be a part of it".

'Rashtra Kavach OM' stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi. Presented by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan, the film has been directed by Kapil Verma, releasing on July 1.

