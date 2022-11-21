Singer Shreya Ghoshal while performing in the US

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is known for hits such as 'Ami Je Tomar', 'Bahara' and 'Chikni Chameli', is currently part of a series of concerts across the world as she completes two decades in the music industry. During one of her recent concert in US, the ace singer lost her voice completely. However, the singer is recovering well now. The development was confirmed by Shreya himself on social media.

Talking about the US tour, Shreya Ghoshal said: "This US tour is very special for me as I am completing twenty years in Bollywood, and what a beautiful way to celebrate my journey with my fans. Coincidentally, this is my first tour in the US after the unfortunate pandemic disruption."She further said: "I am humbled to be a part of the concert and to be able to continue entertaining my fans. I always had an amazing experience performing for the warm crowd of the US and I am quite excited to perform there after three long years."The high-profile music concert will see a seven-city tour across the US. The US leg of the tour commenced on November 4 in New Jersey,