Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised after suffering head injury in bathroom

Noted Assamese singer and music composer Zubeen Garg has been admitted to a private medical facility in Dibrugarh after sustaining a minor head injury. According to a Republic TV report, Zubeen was in a resort in Dibrugarh when he slipped in the bathroom. A CT scan has been conducted by doctors to ascertain his condition, while his vital parameters are stable. Doctors have revealed that the singer had a seizure following an epileptic fit. Zubeen has received 5 stitches on his head.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also come to the singer's aid, mentioning that he'll be flown out in Air Ambulance for further treatment if needed. The deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh has been instructed to provide every assistance to Zubeen. Health Minister Keshab Mahanta is also monitoring the situation closely.The popular playback singer has produced music for Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood films. Some of his most popular songs include Ya Ali, from the 2006 Bollywood film Gangster, and Dil Tu Hi Bataa, from Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3. Apart from his singing talent, Zubeen Garg also got a big break in the movies in 2008.

