"Singham Again is my baby's debut, Deepika was pregnant during the shoot": Ranveer Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : 'Singham Again' will always hold special for Deepika Padukone as she shot for the film while she was pregnant with her first child with Ranveer Singh.

During the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's film, Ranveer revealed that 'Singham Again' marks the debut of their child, whom he fondly called 'baby Simmba', in a reference to his character's name in Rohit Shetty's cop franchise.

"Deepika is busy with the baby, so it's just me who could come. My baby duties are for the night. Along with all the stars you will see in the film, you will also see our baby Simmba making her debut because Deepika was pregnant while shooting for the film."

Ranveer wished a Happy Diwali to his fans on behalf of his family.

"I wish y'all a Happy Diwali on behalf of Lady Singham and baby Simmba. Please enjoy the movie this Diwali in theatres with your family," he added, evoking loud cheer from the audience.

Deepika and Ranveer were blessed with their daughter on September 8.

The news was officially confirmed by the couple via a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024," it read.

Recently, Deepika updated her Instagram bio to, "Feed.Burp.Sleep.Repeat."

Besides star couple Ranveer and Deepika, 'Singham Again', a cop drama, features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition in the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

The film has Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.

'Singham Again' will be out in theatres this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Jio Studios presents the film in association With Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment & Cinergy.

