'Sita Ramam' music director thanks producers for giving break to new musicians

Chennai, Aug 11 Music director Vishal Chandrashekar, who actor Dulquer Salmaan described as being the 'heartbeat' of the successful romantic entertainer 'Sita Ramam', has thanked the producers of the film, saying it was because of them that several new music have now gotten a break.

Taking to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post of gratitude, he wrote: "A note to the two very important people who are responsible for the amount of love that I'm getting.

"Dear Dutt sir and dear Swapna, the amount of trust you placed on me, I doubt anyone would. The encouragement and confidence you imparted, has made the album and the score what it is today.

"Right from giving me a platform to perform the songs live, to giving me the freedom to enjoy myself while composing is something any artist craves for. I'm saying all this today because of the belief you had on my team.

"Thank you for giving us the break we dreamt of. Thanks to you, so many new music got a big break. It is a heartfelt note of thanks from the entire music department of 'Sita Ramam'."

