"So incredibly proud": Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes her "Superhero" Teja Sajja on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a special birthday wish for her 'superhero' Teja Sajja.

Re-sharing Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' new poster on her Instagram story, Samantha wrote, "Happy birthday my Superhero @tejasajja123 I watch you grow from strength to strength and I am so incredibly proud."

On this special occasion, the makers of the film 'Mirai' shared a new intriguing poster on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, makers treated fans with a new poster of Teja Sajja.

The poster captures Teja Sajja protecting himself from falling by holding a blazing iron rod, while objects fall from the top of him.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Strap in for an adrenaline ride.The #SuperYodha is born. Team #MIRAI [?][?] wishes the SUPER HERO, @tejasajja123 a very splendid birthday. Get ready to experience the Action-Adventure in cinemas on 18th APRIL 2025 ~ 2D & 3D."

The movie is titled 'Mirai' which means Future. The first look poster sees Teja Sajja in a Super Yodha look with a stick in his hand, standing on top of an erupting volcano. He looks extremely fierce. In the background, we can observe an eclipse.

Recently, makers shared a glimpse along with the title announcement.

The glimpse is intended to portray the backstory of the movie. It is based on King Ashoka and his secret 9. The Kalinga War remains a bad mark in history for Ashoka. The divine mystery was revealed in that repentance. That is the vast knowledge of 9 scriptures that makes man divine. 9 warriors are recruited to protect them for generations. An eclipse approaches such knowledge. Then comes a birth that stops the eclipse. It is an inevitable great battle for generations.

Teja Sajja is introduced as a Super Yodha who is there to stop the eclipse from reaching the Secret 9 of Ashoka. He excels in Karra Samu (stick fight), and other forms of fights.

'Mirai' will be released in multi-languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese) on April 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, Samantha is preparing for Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan. This upcoming web series is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Apart from this, Samantha will star in Bangaram, a film she announced on her birthday this year. This project is especially significant for her as it marks her debut as a producer.

