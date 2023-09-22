Soap opera ‘Young and Restless’ pays tribute to Billy Miller

Washington [US], September 22 : The official page of the soap opera ‘Young and Restless’ paid tribute to the American actor Billy Miller who died on September 15 in Austin, Texas, Variety reported.

The official page of ‘Young and Restless’ posted a video of Billy and wrote, “To end today's episode we paid tribute to a greatly missed member of the Y&R family. Billy Miller will forever be in our hearts.”

Billy Miller died on September 15 in Austin, Texas, Variety reported. He was 43.

Miller's manager confirmed the news in a statement to Variety on September 17, which would have been the actor's 44th birthday.

"The actor was suffering from manic depression at the time of his death," according to the statement.

Patricia Miller sent a statement through her son's manager, who posted the message on X. She began by thanking fans and friends for the "overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and condolences sent to me and my family" in the aftermath of her son's death on September 19.

“He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years,” Patricia Miller’s statement read. “He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end, the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life. The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

Miller was born on September 17, 1979, in Grand Prairie, Texas. He struggled with the tarsal coalition, a rare illness that impacted the cartilage in his ankles, throughout his childhood, as per Variety.

His debut into the entertainment world occurred when he was signed as a model by Wilhelmina, and he later went on to play Richie Novak in the soap opera "All My Children" from 2007 to 2008. Miller later transferred to "The Young and the Restless" to play Billy Abbott.

Miller's stint on ‘The Young and the Restless’ earned him three Daytime Emmys, two for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He left the show in 2014 to join ‘General Hospital.’

In addition to ‘NCIS,’ ‘The Rookie,’ ‘Truth Be Told,’ ‘Major Crimes,’ ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,’ ‘Castle,’ and ‘Enormous,’ he has appeared on ‘Castle’ and ‘Enormous.’ He also appeared in Clint Eastwood's 2014 military film ‘American Sniper’ and Craig Brewer's 2016 TV movie drama ‘Urban Cowboy,’ which starred Nathalie Kelley.

Miller is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew Grayson and niece Charley.

