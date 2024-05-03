Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of daughter Inaaya's piano session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Soha Ali Khan is not only a versatile actor but also a doting mother. She often shares glimpses of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On Friday, she dropped a video of her little angel playing piano.

From twinning to having fun batters, Soha's Instagram handle is full of posts about her daughter.

Soha took to Instagram stories and treated fans with a new video of Inaaya and her piano session.

The video captured Inaaya playing two tunes on the keyboard with the help of a music book.

Sharing the clip, Soha wrote, "Recognise these two tunes?"

On Wednesday, Soha gave glimpse of her sister Saba Pataudi's birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a series of photos featuring herself, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and other family members.

In one of the photos, Kareena hugging and posing Inaaya.

In the celebration, Inaaya was seen enjoying the delicious birthday cake.

Soha, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, got married to Kunal on January 25, 2015. The couple had their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Meanwhile, Soha was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor