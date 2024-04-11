Soha Ali Khan twins with daughter Inaaya in red ethnic attire on Eid, extends warm wishes to fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : Actor Soha Ali Khan shared beautiful pictures featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Taking to Instagram, Soha treated fans with a glimpse of her celebration and wished everyone "Eid Mubarak."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Twinning in printed red and golden suits, the mother-daughter duo posed happily for the camera.

The album included some candid snaps of the mother-daughter duo.

Soha also posted her solo pictures in her ethnic attire.

She looked ethereal in an A-line kurta set with a floral print and heavy embroidery work on it.

For glam, Soha opted for dewy makeup and golden jewellery to compliment her Eid look.

Soha, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, got married to Kunal on January 25, 2015. The couple had their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting, which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon, as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal recently made his directorial debut with the film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The film hit theatres on March 22.

Soha was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor