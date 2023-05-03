Sohail Khan to revive his dream project Sher Khan with superstar brother Salman Khan

Sohail Khan has been away from the limelight for quite some time now, with the actor director last making his film appearance in 2019 with Dabangg 3 in a cameo apperance. Now as per reports Sohail is all set to for a comeback after a long hiatus with his dream project. According to a source close to Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Salman’s younger brother, has restarted conversations with Salman about the movie Sher Khan. The movie has been in the works for a while, with the original script being written by Telugu writer Kona Venkat, who also wrote the original Telugu version of Ready. However, the movie has faced delays, with Salman rejecting the third draft of the script, pushing the release date to 2022.

Despite the delays, Sohail Khan has been working on the script and is now ready with a new version of the script. A source close to Salman informed us that his younger brother, Sohail Khan, has restarted conversations for Sher Khan with Salman Khan. “Sher Khan is a dream project and the team has taken all the time to lock the script. Sohail is excited to make his dream project with Salman and Bhai is also looking for a jungle adventure,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. Sher Khan is an action-adventure movie that was first announced in 2012. The movie was supposed to be directed by Sohail Khan and star Salman Khan in the lead role. However, due to various reasons, the movie has been delayed multiple times. Meanwhile, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 this Diwali. He also has Tiger v/s Pathaan up for release with Shah Rukh Khan. Salman is also speaking to Dharma and Rajshri for a film each.