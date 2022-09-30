Sohum Shah starts dubbing for 'Sanaa'

Mumbai, Sep 30 Actor and filmmaker Sohum Shah, who gained popularity with 'Gulaab Gang', 'Tumbbad' and 'Maharani', has started dubbing for National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's 'Sanaa'.

The actor took to social media to announce that he has commenced dubbing for 'Sanaa' after wrapping up the film with co-stars Radhika Madan & Pooja Bhatt.

While talking about his experience of working on this film, Sohum said: "After a thrilling experience on set with the cast and crew of Sanaa, it's time to step into the final stage of film-making."

"'Sanaa' is one of those projects that hold a special place in my heart because of both the plot and my character. I cannot wait for my audience to experience the same adrenaline rush that I felt while shooting for this film."

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria, 'Sanaa' stars Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah.

Saria was announced as the director of high-octane female-led espionage, 'Ulajh', with Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing and show-running a young adult series for Amazon Prime, and he is co-producing and writing 'Delhi Crime Season 3' for Netflix.

