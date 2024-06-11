Sol Rodriguez, David Denman join 'Peacemaker' season 2 cast

Washington [US], June 11 : The highly anticipated 'Peacemaker' season 2 has added 'Picard' actor Sol Rodriguez and 'The Office' alumnus David Denman to play pivotal roles.

The news was confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter.

This fervently awaited addition to the DC Studios series, currently in production, promises to ignite the screen with its captivating storyline.

Renowned for his exceptional directorial prowess, James Gunn, co-chief of DC Studios, is set to commandeer three episodes of 'Peacemaker' Season 2, which revolves around the enigmatic Christopher Smith, portrayed by the charismatic John Cena.

This audacious anti-hero first captured the audience's imagination in the Gunn-directed 'The Suicide Squad' in 2022, leaving an indelible mark on fans and critics alike.

Sol Rodriguez celebrated for her compelling portrayal of Doctor Teresa Ramirez in season two of 'Picard' and her captivating lead role in the Netflix rom-com 'Holiday in the Vineyards,' is poised to embody the iconic character Sasha Bordeaux, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Debuting in the comics in 2000's 'Detective Comics No. 751', Sasha is revered as a stalwart ally of Batman, created by the illustrious duo Greg Rucka and Shawn Martinbrough.

With her diverse repertoire, including appearances in Freeform's 'Party of Five' reboot and the ABC Signature/Lifetime series 'Devious Maids,' Rodriguez brings a wealth of talent and experience to the 'Peacemaker' universe.

Joining the ranks of this star-studded ensemble is actor David Denman, recognized for his memorable portrayal of Roy in NBC's 'The Office' and his involvement in the Gunn-produced feature 'Brightburn.'

Following the resounding success of its inaugural season in 2022, 'Peacemaker' Season 2 is poised to further elevate the genre, infusing it with a potent blend of humour, action, and audacious storytelling.

As part of a new universe crafted by Gunn and his DC Studios partner James Safran, the upcoming season will also witness the addition of Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr, expanding the rich tapestry of characters and narratives within the series.

Amidst this whirlwind of excitement, Gunn's creative endeavours extend beyond 'Peacemaker,' with his involvement in the eagerly anticipated July 2025 'Superman' movie and the unveiling of his DC animated series 'Creature Commandoes' at the prestigious Annecy animation festival in France.

