Sonakshi Sinha reveals a ritual that she follows on her birthday, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 31 : Actor Sonakshi Sinha's birthday is around the corner and this time it has become more special with the stupendous success of her OTT debut 'Dahaad'.

June 2 definitely calls for mega celebrations at Sinha's home, right?

ANI caught up with Sonakshi to know about her birthday plans. And guess what? The actress revealed an interesting ritual that she has been following on her birthday for a while now.

"For the last 5-6 years I have been travelling on my birthday... I like to take a break and like to spend time with a few close friends of mine. I have been following this ritual for the past several years. I am currently in the middle of a shoot...so this birthday I can go only close by. I might go to Alibaug or Lonavala. However, I have not decided yet," she shared.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is busy settling into her new house in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the "Shotgun Junior" treated her fans to some pictures of her new sea-facing house.

In the pictures, we can see Sonakshi Sinha posing while unpacking the furniture in her new house. From the pictures, it is evident that the actress is in the process of moving in.

Sharing the images, Sonakshi expressed that "adulting is hard".

"Adulting - hard! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins.... aaargh!!! Doing up a house is not easy," she captioned the post.

In the upcoming months, Sonakshi will be seen in director and producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', and 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor