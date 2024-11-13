Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal enjoy family holiday, shares cute pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, one of the cutest B-town couples, continue to win hearts with their adorable moments.

The two, who got married earlier this year, often share glimpses of their life together. This time, the couple dropped some super cute pictures from a recent family holiday, making their fans go "aww."

In the pictures posted by Sonakshi on Instagram, the couple can be seen posing near a historical monument alongside Zaheer's sister, Sanam.

Sonakshi, looking stunning in a jumpsuit with a traditional bindi, shares a picture with Zaheer, who is seen sporting a casual white t-shirt and brown cargo pants. One picture in particular saw Zaheer cutely hugging Sonakshi as they enjoy a calm and beautiful sunset.

Along with the pictures, Sonakshi added a caption that read, "Family time is best time ."

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in 'Kakuda' alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

