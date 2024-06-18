Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Is Shatrughan Sinha Unhappy With Daughter's Marriage With Notebook Actor?

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, and her longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal are set to wed on Sunday, June 23. Initially, Sonakshi's father, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, was reportedly upset that she hadn't shared her wedding plans with him earlier. However, Pahlaj Nihalani, a close friend of the Sinhas and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, confirmed in an interview with Zoom that everything is now fine between Sonakshi and her family. When asked if Shatrughan Sinha and his family would attend the wedding, Pahlaj said, "Of course, why shouldn't they? Shatrughan can’t stay upset for long, especially not with Sonakshi. She is his darling. There's no question of him not attending the wedding.



As Shatruji said, kids today inform their parents rather than seek permission for marriage. Why should he be upset if Sonakshi is marrying the boy of her choice? Shatruji himself chose his life partner 40 years ago. I also chose my own partner. One should not have unrealistic expectations from their children."Addressing Shatrughan’s initial reaction, Pahlaj added, “You must have spoken to him while he was out of Mumbai for three months due to elections. Bhabhiji (Poonam Sinha) must have known and planned to tell him about the marriage after his return. Now he is back in Mumbai, and everything is fine between Sonakshi and her family.”

A leaked wedding invite recently surfaced online, designed like a magazine cover, featuring a photo of Sonakshi and Zaheer from a vacation, with Zaheer kissing Sonakshi while she smiled. In the audio invite, Sonakshi and Zaheer are heard saying, "To all our hip, tech-savvy and jasoos (spy) friends and family, who managed to land on this page, hi... over the last seven years that we have been together, all the love, joy, laughter, and many adventures have led us to this very moment. The moment when we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend to being each other's definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration would not be complete without you. So, drop whatever you are doing on June 23, and come party with us. See you there." The wedding celebration will be held at Bastian in Mumbai, starting at 8 pm. Previously, it was reported that the couple would have a registered marriage. Sonakshi and Zaheer starred together in the 2022 film Double XL.