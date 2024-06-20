Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Poonam Sinha and Brother Luv Unfollow Actress On Instagram

Heeramandi actress Sonakshi Sinha is dating her co-actor from Double XL, Zaheer Iqbal, for quite some time now. Their relationship began after they first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan, where they clicked instantly. Despite keeping their romance low-key initially, they were frequently seen together at parties and film events. In 2022, Zaheer publicly declared his love for Sonakshi on her birthday, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram. Now, the couple is preparing to take their relationship to the next level as they are set to tie the knot on July 23rd. Meanwhile it is said that this marriage is not accepted by her family. Sonakshi Sinha's mother Poonam Sinha and her brother Luv has unfollowed her on Instagram.

A Reddit user recently observed some interesting dynamics on Instagram involving Sonakshi Sinha, Poonam Sinha, and their family. Sonakshi follows only a select few, including her husband Shatrughan Sinha and sons Luv and Kussh, but notably not her mother. Similarly, Luv Sinha does not follow Sonakshi on the platform. On the other hand, Sonakshi only follows her father and brother, excluding her mother and Luv. This observation has sparked various speculations, with some suggesting potential family dynamics at play, possibly related to Sonakshi's relationship or rumored wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. Speculations have also arisen about disagreements or tensions within the family concerning Sonakshi's decisions.

One Reddit user speculated that Poonam Sinha might not be active on Instagram, which could explain her limited following list. Others have expressed sympathy for Sonakshi, understanding her situation if there are indeed family conflicts overshadowing her happiness.

In response to these discussions, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi's father, provided a statement to Times Now. He clarified that he is unaware of any wedding plans involving Sonakshi, indicating that he has not been directly informed by his daughter. He mentioned that he and his wife would bless Sonakshi and Zaheer once they are formally informed and aware of the details.

The public's reactions have shown a mix of concern, curiosity, and empathy towards Sonakshi's family relationships, particularly considering the apparent social media distance. As the speculated wedding date approaches, fans and followers eagerly await any official confirmation or announcements from Sonakshi and her family.

This unfolding situation sheds light on the complexities and challenges that can arise within celebrity families, where personal matters often become subjects of public scrutiny and speculation. It also reminds us of the delicate balance public figures must maintain between their private lives and the public eye.