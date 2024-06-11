Sonam Bajwa hopes Ammy Virk and she can 'create something like SRK-Kajol'

New Delhi, June 11 Actress Sonam Bajwa, who has shared the screen space with singer and actor Ammy Virk in several Punjabi movies, has opened up on their onscreen chemistry, sharing how she wishes their 'jodi' could create magic like Bollywood's iconic pair -- Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Sonam, who is all geared up for the release of the upcoming cross-cultural movie 'Kudi Haryane Val Di', starring Ammy, shared insights into her role, and the 'freshness' the two actors bring on screen every time they team up together.

Talking to IANS, Sonam, who has starred with Ammy in movies like 'Puaada', 'Nikka Zaildar' shared: "Many things depend on the stories. If the story and the characters are different, you will automatically bring freshness. If you see SRK and Kajol, they have done so many movies together. And I don't think the audience would ever react to why SRK and Kajol are back again. In fact people wait for them to come together.”

She said that her pairing up with Ammy is much behind them (SRK-Kajol).

“I wish we could create something like them. Unhone jitna kia hai, uska zara sa bhi ham log karenge, to ham log bahut lucky honge,” said the 'Muklawa' fame actress.

She said that people love their (Sonam Bajwa and Ammy Virk) ‘jodi’. “There is excitement also among our fans,” she said.

Sonam shared that they think about content and story and automatically the freshness is there in the film.

“Just like this film, we have worked in other films too. However, we haven't done anything like this what we have done in 'Kudi Haryane Val Di',” the actress shared.

She said it’s natural that if the characters are different, the actors will do things differently.

On having any inhibitions in portraying a de-glam look of a Haryanvi Jaatni, the actress told IANS that there are no inhibitions and that she is proud of the way the girls of our country look.

“If I talk about the outfit -- suit is worn in Punjab and in Haryana too. So we took inspiration from a girl who actually lives in Haryana, and this is how she dresses up, and we just tried to take that from her,” the actress said.

She said that she has done a lot of films where she has essayed a de-glamorised look and such characters have their own beauty.

“I love wearing suits. I really enjoy doing such characters because your focus on your look, hairstyle, and makeup gets removed. Ye sab aapke dhyaan me nahi rehta hai. I am very proud that I played such characters,” the actress said.

She stressed that she absolutely has no inhibitions and no thought.

“Girls who wear suits have their own beauty. Wo bahut sundar lagti hain. Mujhe bahut maza aata hai aise kirdaar karke. As far as language is concerned, there was a bit of nervousness. But beyond that, there are no inhibitions at all.”

‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ The movie also stars Yashpal Sharma, Yograj Singh and Ajay Hooda.

The upcoming cross-cultural project is Directed by Rakesh Dhawan and produced by Pawan Gill, Aman Gill, and Sunny Gill.

'Kudi Haryane Val Di' is set to release on June 14.

